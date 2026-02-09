Advertise
US Reiterates Opposition to Annexation After Israeli Cabinet Move

US reiterates opposition to annexation after Israeli cabinet move

•⁠ ⁠The White House reaffirmed that President Trump does not support Israel annexing Judea and Samaria, following Israel’s security cabinet approval of measures expanding Jerusalem’s administrative control in parts of the territory.

•⁠ ⁠A White House official said maintaining stability in Judea and Samaria is essential for Israel’s security and aligns with the administration’s goal of achieving peace in the region.

•⁠ ⁠The US statement did not directly condemn the Israeli measures or say whether concerns were raised with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

