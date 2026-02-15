Advertise
Former PM Naftali Bennett Films Election Video in Bnei Brak Amid Clashes

Former PM Naftali Bennett runs to Bnei Brak to make election video. NOTE: Bennett was only able to form a government by partnering with Arab Jew-haters:

“A significant event occurred in Israel. Here, in the heart of the country in Bnei Brak — not in Ramallah — a violent mob chased after IDF female soldiers, humiliated them and tried to lynch them. Not in Shechem, not in Ramallah — here in Bnei Brak, against our soldiers.

This is what happens when people feel that draft evasion is winning. There is an address for this — it did not happen in a vacuum. Netanyahu and the chareidi parties — what did you think would happen? When you turned a blind eye to the cries of ‘We will die and not enlist’ — what did you think would happen?

What did you think would happen when you ignored the violence used against chareidi soldiers who do enlist?

Anyone involved in this incident must be thrown in jail as quickly as possible. And I say this as clearly as possible — under my leadership there will be no room for anarchy or violence. Everyone will serve, everyone will enlist, everyone will uphold the law — and that is how we will unite the State of Israel.”

