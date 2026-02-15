Advertise
JUST NOW IN FLATBUSH: Suspect Threatens Bochurim with Knife at Yeshiva Ohr Yitzchok in Flatbush, Arrested by Police

JUST NOW IN FLATBUSH: A suspect reportedly showed up at Yeshiva Ohr Yitzchok (Rabbi Wallerstein) on East 15th Street and threatened bochurim with a knife. Flatbush Shomrim was immediately alerted and maintained visual contact with the individual until NYPD officers arrived. Police subsequently arrested the suspect at his residence on East 15th Street between Avenue K and Avenue L, just a block from the yeshiva. The motive remains unclear at this time, and the NYPD is continuing to investigate.

