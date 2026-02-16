Israeli Man Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Iran on Ex-Defense Minister Gallant

Israeli authorities arrested an Israeli citizen accused of acting on behalf of Iranian intelligence and gathering information on former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Fares Abu al-Hija, 32, from Kaukab Abu al-Hija, allegedly maintained contact with an Iranian intelligence operative via Telegram and received payments through Binance, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors say he carried out multiple assignments, including purchasing and concealing mobile phones and documenting locations. He was later instructed to photograph areas near Gallant’s hometown of Amikam, where he was arrested.