Vizhnitzer Rebbe Hosts Siyum HaZohar at Private Residence with Toldos Aharon Rebbe and Rachmastrivka Rebbe

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe made an exceptional decision to personally host the Siyum HaZohar of the “Iskanshu” initiative in his private residence, despite recently limiting public events due to his health.

At the height of the moving gathering, a kvittel containing the names of thousands of lomdim who dedicated their learning for the Rebbe’s refuah was presented to him. The powerful moment stirred deep emotion as the Rebbe broke out in heartfelt song together with the chassidim who merited to participate through a special drawing.

Also in attendance were the Rebbes of Toldos Aharon and Rachmastrivka.