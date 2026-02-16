Advertise
Donald Trump Says Iran Wants Deal Ahead of Geneva Talks

Q: What do you expect from these Iran talks in Geneva tomorrow?

TRUMP: “So I will be involved in those talks, indirectly, and they will be very important, let’s see what can happen. Iran is a very tough negotiator, I would say they’re bad negotiators because we could’ve had a deal instead of sending the B2s into knockout, their nuclear potential, and we had to send the B2s. I hope they’re gonna be more reasonable, they wanna make a deal.”

Q: I’ve been told that a deal is next to impossible?

TRUMP: “I think they wanna make a deal. I don’t think they want the consequences of not making a deal.”

