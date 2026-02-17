Advertise
DNA from Glove Near Nancy Guthrie’s Home Fails to Match Any FBI Records


Fox News reports that Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said an unknown male DNA profile recovered from a glove found roughly two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home that was submitted to the FBI’s CODIS database did not produce any matches. Nanos indicated that investigators had hoped the evidence would generate leads, but the testing returned no hits.

The FBI also confirmed that the DNA sample failed to yield a match in the national database, leaving the source of the genetic material unidentified as the investigation continues.

