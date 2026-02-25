✨ Shabbos at Sleepy Hollow — Now 10% Off! ✨



We are completely SOLD OUT until after Pesach — but this week we have a very limited number of rooms available and we’re offering 10% OFF

Come experience the most relaxing, fully taken-care-of Shabbos:

• Beautiful upgraded guest rooms

• Gourmet Shabbos meals

• Toamehu

• Melava Malka

• 24-hour snack room

• Mikvah on site

• Shul on site

• Elegant tea room

The perfect elevated Shabbos getaway for couples, families & groups.

Rooms are extremely limited — once they’re gone, they’re gone.

📲 WhatsApp to book: https://api.jewishadgroup.com/L0OkV-

📞 914-358-8231

Come be pampered. Come unplug. Come enjoy Shabbos the way it should be.