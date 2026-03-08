Advertise
SOUTHCOM: U.S. Strike in Eastern Pacific Kills Six Suspected Narco-Terrorists

U.S. Southern Command confirmed it carried out a lethal strike on a vessel linked to designated terrorist organizations along narcotics trafficking routes in the eastern Pacific, killing six suspected narco-terrorists. No U.S. forces were harmed.

