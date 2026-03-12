IAF Expands Strikes on Iran’s Drone Network, Destroys 250+ UAVs and Launch Sites

Your browser does not support the video tag.

IAF Continues Crippling Iran’s Drone Network

•⁠ ⁠The Israeli Air Force has expanded its strikes on Iran’s UAV program after severely damaging the regime’s missile array.

•⁠ ⁠In one strike, the IAF identified Iranian soldiers arming drones for immediate launch at Israel and eliminated them along with the launcher.

•⁠ ⁠So far, more than 250 drones, launchers, and dozens of launch sites have been destroyed.

•⁠ ⁠Multiple commanders and operatives responsible for launching drones at Israel were also eliminated.

•⁠ ⁠The IDF says operations are continuing nonstop in western Iran to reduce the volume of attacks on Israel.