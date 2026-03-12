Advertise
IDF Kills IRGC-Hezbollah Missile Commander in Beirut; Over 100 Terrorists Eliminated Since Operation Roaring Lion


The IDF announced the elimination of Abu Dharr Mohammadi in Beirut, described as the operations commander in the IRGC’s missile unit within Hezbollah and a key coordinator between Hezbollah and Iranian officials tied to the group’s missile program.

In a separate strike last Saturday in the Harouf area of southern Lebanon, the IDF targeted Abu Ali Riyan, the Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon responsible for coordinating operations, recruitment, and weapons supplies. The IDF says that since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, more than 100 terrorists have been eliminated and over 60 Radwan Force command centers dismantled.

