Shas Chairman Rabbi Aryeh Deri Visits Ichilov Hospital, Updates on Stab Victim Gedalyahu Ben Shimon



Shas Chairman Rabbi Aryeh Deri arrived a short while ago at Ichilov Hospital, where he received an update from hospital Director-General Prof. Eli Sprecher regarding the condition of Ramat Gan Council Chairman, attorney Gedalyahu Ben Shimon, who was seriously wounded in the terrorist stabbing attack.

Deri spoke with the medical staff and was told that, Bichasdei Hashem, they succeeded in stabilizing his condition. He then met with Ben Shimon’s family members and offered them words of Chizuk.

Please say Tehillim for Gedalya ben Yeshua.