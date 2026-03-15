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🚨🔥 Trump Rejects Barak Ravid Report of U.S.-Israel Rift, Defends Netanyahu and Slams Herzog

🚨🔥 President Trump strongly rejected a report by Axios reporter Barak Ravid claiming friction between the United States and Israel, calling the report “lies” and labeling Axios “Fake News” and a “third-rate news agency.”

During the phone interview with Israel’s Channel 14, Trump was asked whether anyone else could do the job currently being done by Netanyahu. Trump responded that there is no one else capable of doing so.

Trump then SLAMMED President Herzog for not pardoning Netanyahu, calling him “a weak and useless man.”

Trump concluded by saying: “You wouldn’t have a state of Israel if not for Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

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