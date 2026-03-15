IDF: 6,000+ IRGC Fighters Killed, 15,000 Wounded As Israeli Campaign Expands Across Iran

More than 6,000 members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been killed and roughly 15,000 wounded since the launch of the joint Israeli-U.S. campaign against the Islamic Republic, according to Israeli military intelligence.

The figures, cited by IDF intelligence officials in briefings reported by Israeli media, come as Israel expands its military campaign deeper into the infrastructure underpinning Iran’s ruling system.

“Senior officials are being pursued,” a senior Israeli military official told Walla. “They are deleting and erasing posts on X/Twitter.”

The official said the targeted killing campaign and the systematic hunting of senior regime figures have placed Iran’s leadership under mounting pressure, contributing to what he described as confusion and disarray within the command structure.

According to the official, the pressure is now visible at the highest levels of the regime. Questions have even been raised about the health of Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after his assassination earlier in the conflict.

“If he wasn’t injured, he would have been photographed — he would have gone outside,” the official said, referring to Khamenei’s recent public statement, which was delivered without an accompanying appearance.

The military official also pointed to recent Iranian missile launches toward Turkey and Azerbaijan, describing the rationale behind the attacks as “unclear” and suggesting they may reflect deeper friction between Iran’s political leadership and commanders directing operations on the ground.

The comments come as the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, known as AMAN, has completed a broad assessment of Iran’s military readiness and compiled a significantly expanded list of targets across the country.

Since the war began under Israeli operations dubbed Roaring Lion and American operations named Epic Fury, Israeli forces have used more than 10,000 munitions against Iranian targets, according to the intelligence assessment.

Early phases of the campaign focused on Iran’s most visible symbols of power — major command centers in Tehran and key elements of the regime’s missile forces.

But Israeli officials say the focus of the campaign has now shifted.

“It’s not just the symbols of the regime and major command centers in Tehran. We already took care of that in the first two or three days,” the official said. “Now we are targeting command centers of the Basij in all of Iran’s provinces, including Tehran.”

The Basij, a paramilitary force tied to the Revolutionary Guards, has long been responsible for enforcing internal security and suppressing dissent inside Iran.

According to the Israeli official, new strikes are increasingly aimed at the regime’s broader foundations — including defense industries, internal security infrastructure, and weapons manufacturing facilities.

“The IDF expanded its target list to new areas, with an emphasis on the regime’s foundations,” he said.

Israeli officials say the goal is to systematically erode Iran’s ability to wage war while also weakening the regime’s domestic security apparatus.

Israel is now targeting “everything related to the regime’s forces,” the official said, adding that the result in some regions has been widespread disorder.

“There is simply chaos in some places,” he said.

The Israeli campaign has also been closely coordinated with U.S. forces, officials say, particularly in efforts to dismantle Iran’s ground-to-ground missile capabilities and reduce its ability to launch attacks against regional adversaries.

Military planners believe the long-term damage inflicted on Iran’s defense and military industries could take years to repair.

“We view this process as a highly significant event meant to weaken Iran’s capabilities and regime over time,” the official said. “The recovery it will take for the Iranians to rehabilitate the industry will be enormous.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)