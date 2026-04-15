Leavitt: 53M Taxpayers Claimed Trump Tax Cuts; Refunds Hit Record Levels

WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: More than 53 million filers claimed at least one of President Trump’s signature new tax cuts…the Trump administration has issued more refunds, and larger refunds, than in any year of the history of our country.
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: More than 53 million filers claimed at least one of President Trump’s signature new tax cuts…the Trump administration has issued more refunds, and larger refunds, than in any year of the history of our country.
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