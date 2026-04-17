

🚨 SEARCH FOR MISSING ELDERLY WOMAN IN LOS ANGELES: Jeanne Rus Litvin has been reported missing after she left 148 S Alta Vista Blvd at approximately 7:25 AM on Wednesday morning.

She is described as 5’2”, approximately 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light red/dark red sweater and a long black dress.

She is suffering from dementia.

The missing was a writer for the Jewish Press for decades.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hatzolah of Los Angeles at 800-613-1911 immediately.