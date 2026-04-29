IDF Adapts Ukraine Tactics to Counter Hezbollah Drone Threat



IDF MOVES TO COUNTER HEZBOLLAH FIBER-OPTIC DRONE THREAT

•⁠ ⁠The IDF recruited an officer who served in the Ukrainian military to help develop anti-drone tactics.

•⁠ ⁠Israeli officials had reportedly warned for months that fiber-optic explosive drones, widely used in Ukraine, posed a serious threat.

•⁠ ⁠New measures include upgraded sights, ammunition, broader radar deployment, and protective nets at positions.

•⁠ ⁠The IDF is also reducing helicopter ground time in Lebanon and working on added technological solutions.