🚨 EXPLOSIVE DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Queens House Erupts In Massive Blast, Injuring 8 NYPD Officers
• Fifth-alarm gas-fed fire caused a house to collapse in South Ozone Park, Queens
• Explosion happened on 130th Street just before 3 a.m. Thursday
• Incident appears linked to a domestic dispute
• NYPD responded to reports of a knife-wielding suspect at the home
• Officers smelled gas upon arrival moments before the explosion
• Home erupted in flames as officers attempted to enter basement apartment
• 7 NYPD officers and 1 sergeant injured in the blast
• Injuries included minor burns and one head laceration requiring stitches
• Bodycam footage showed officers blown off their feet by the explosion
• All 11 residents safely accounted for and believed to have escaped beforehand
• Suspect identified as Anroop Parasram, estranged husband of resident
• Suspect reportedly entered by pushing in an air-conditioning unit
• Parasram remains missing and unaccounted for
• Firefighters battled for hours to stop flames from spreading to nearby homes