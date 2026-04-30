Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 EXPLOSIVE DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Queens House Erupts In Massive Blast, Injuring 8 NYPD Officers

🚨 EXPLOSIVE DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Queens House Erupts In Massive Blast, Injuring 8 NYPD Officers

•⁠ ⁠Fifth-alarm gas-fed fire caused a house to collapse in South Ozone Park, Queens
•⁠ ⁠Explosion happened on 130th Street just before 3 a.m. Thursday
•⁠ ⁠Incident appears linked to a domestic dispute
•⁠ ⁠NYPD responded to reports of a knife-wielding suspect at the home
•⁠ ⁠Officers smelled gas upon arrival moments before the explosion
•⁠ ⁠Home erupted in flames as officers attempted to enter basement apartment
•⁠ ⁠7 NYPD officers and 1 sergeant injured in the blast
•⁠ ⁠Injuries included minor burns and one head laceration requiring stitches
•⁠ ⁠Bodycam footage showed officers blown off their feet by the explosion
•⁠ ⁠All 11 residents safely accounted for and believed to have escaped beforehand
•⁠ ⁠Suspect identified as Anroop Parasram, estranged husband of resident
•⁠ ⁠Suspect reportedly entered by pushing in an air-conditioning unit
•⁠ ⁠Parasram remains missing and unaccounted for
•⁠ ⁠Firefighters battled for hours to stop flames from spreading to nearby homes

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Inquiry Reveals: Sydney Cops Were Warned Ahead Of Massacre, Chose Not To Act

Provocation That Changed The Plan: 175 Gaza Flotilla Terror Supporters Arrested, On Way To Israel On “Floating Prison”

“NON-STOP FIRE:” 12 IDF Soldiers Injured After Hezbollah Drone Hits Vehicle

After Heated Debate, Meron Lag B’Omer Plan To Proceed; Home Front Command Chief Takes Responsibility

UK Terrorist Was “Known” To Authorities, Victim’s Survival Was A Neis; Jews To Protest Outside PM’s Office

CENTCOM Chief To Brief Trump As Army Readies Plan For “Brief But Intense Iran Strikes”

WHICH IS IT? VP Vance Denies Atlantic Report, Then Admits He’s “Concerned” About Missile Depletion

Ben Gvir Opposes Meron Plan: “I’m Raising a Red Flag; We’re Racing Toward the Next Disaster”

Iran’s Parliament Speaker: US “Divide and Conquer” Strategy Aims To “Make Us Collapse From Within”

YERUSHALAYIM: Soldier Draws Weapon During Wild Peleg Protest [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]