🚨 EXPLOSIVE DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Queens House Erupts In Massive Blast, Injuring 8 NYPD Officers

•⁠ ⁠Fifth-alarm gas-fed fire caused a house to collapse in South Ozone Park, Queens

•⁠ ⁠Explosion happened on 130th Street just before 3 a.m. Thursday

•⁠ ⁠Incident appears linked to a domestic dispute

•⁠ ⁠NYPD responded to reports of a knife-wielding suspect at the home

•⁠ ⁠Officers smelled gas upon arrival moments before the explosion

•⁠ ⁠Home erupted in flames as officers attempted to enter basement apartment

•⁠ ⁠7 NYPD officers and 1 sergeant injured in the blast

•⁠ ⁠Injuries included minor burns and one head laceration requiring stitches

•⁠ ⁠Bodycam footage showed officers blown off their feet by the explosion

•⁠ ⁠All 11 residents safely accounted for and believed to have escaped beforehand

•⁠ ⁠Suspect identified as Anroop Parasram, estranged husband of resident

•⁠ ⁠Suspect reportedly entered by pushing in an air-conditioning unit

•⁠ ⁠Parasram remains missing and unaccounted for

•⁠ ⁠Firefighters battled for hours to stop flames from spreading to nearby homes