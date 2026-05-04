Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Police Attempting to Clear Out Meron, as Some Shout “Nazi”

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israel’s Defense Ministry Returns Ancient Stone To Kosel

Israeli Judge Says Arab Infiltrators “Remind Him Of Jews During The Holocaust”

MANHATTAN: Fire Rips Through Six-Story Apartment Building, Killing 3 And Displacing 100 Residents

Eisenkot and Liberman in Talks Over Potential Joint Run

US Denies Iran’s Claim That It Fired Two Missiles At U.S. Warship

Thousands Arrive At Meron Despite Restrictions; Police Brace for Clashes

U.S.-Led Task Force Tells Ships To Reroute On First Day Of New Effort To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

A-G Agrees To Talks With PM’s Lawyers On Plea Deal “If There Are No Preconditions”

Netanyahu’s Testimony In Court Canceled For “Security Reasons”

Tantzers Organization Hosts Emotional Pesach Sheini Seder For Families Impacted By Hospital Stays [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]