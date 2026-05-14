🔥 Reb Eli Stefansky and MDY Chevrah Visits Lalla Solica Hy’d Kever in Morocco

On the day of her hillula, Reb Eli Stefansky and the MDY Chevrah traveled to the kever of Hy”d in Morocco, where they poured out their hearts in tefillah for Daf Yomi learners and all of Klal Yisrael.

Lalla Solica was murdered al Kiddush Hashem after refusing to convert to Islam and marry a local prince in the late 1800s. Her kever has since become a well-known makom tefillah where Yidden from around the world have davened for generations, with many believing the tefillos recited there carry special merit.