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Maduro Ally Alex Saab Deported to U.S. Amid Criminal Probe


Alex Saab, a Colombian-Venezuelan businessman and longtime ally of former President Nicolás Maduro, was deported to the United States after previously being arrested in Caracas earlier this year.

•⁠ ⁠Saab, 54, could potentially provide U.S. authorities with information that may strengthen the criminal case against Maduro, who is facing narcoterrorism-related allegations.

•⁠ ⁠Saab was previously detained in Cape Verde in 2020, extradited to the U.S., and later granted clemency in 2023 as part of a prisoner exchange involving Americans held in Venezuela.

•⁠ ⁠Beyond the current case, Saab has previously surfaced in reporting surrounding broader Venezuela-Iran financial and sanctions-evasion networks, while separate investigations over the years examined alleged Hezbollah-linked activity connected to figures around the Maduro ecosystem.

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