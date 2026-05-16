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NYT: SEAL Team Six Took Part in Raid That Killed ISIS Deputy Leader Abu Bilal al-Minuki

The NYT released additional details on the operation that eliminated Abu Bilal al-Minuki, described as ISIS’s second-in-command globally.

•⁠ ⁠Around two dozen American and Nigerian commandos, including members of SEAL Team Six, carried out a helicopter assault on two islands in the Lake Chad region.

•⁠ ⁠The mission led to a nearly three-hour battle with dozens of ISIS terrorists, and U.S. forces initially attempted to capture al-Minuki alive.

•⁠ ⁠Al-Minuki was later killed after refusing to surrender, while no U.S. or Nigerian forces were injured.

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