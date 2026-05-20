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Former DOJ Prosecutor Indicted for Allegedly Stealing Sealed Jack Smith Trump Report


A former Justice Department prosecutor has been indicted for allegedly stealing and concealing an unreleased volume of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Trump investigation report. Carmen Lineberger, 62, is accused of sending copies of the report to her personal email accounts in violation of a court order issued by Judge Aileen Cannon.

According to court records, Lineberger, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Fort Pierce, Florida, allegedly received the restricted report by email last year, saved it using file names linked to cake recipes, and later sent it to her personal Hotmail and Gmail accounts. She has pleaded not guilty.

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