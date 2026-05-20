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SOUTHCOM Expands Autonomous Warfare Push to Counter Cartels and Boost Regional Security

U.S. Southern Command announced its Autonomous Warfare Command (SAWC) is leading a major effort to synchronize autonomous and unmanned systems across the Western Hemisphere as part of a broader push to strengthen homeland security and regional operations.

SOUTHCOM says SAWC is working alongside the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group (DAWG) to deploy cost-effective autonomous platforms aimed at expanding operational reach, improving all-domain awareness, and enhancing efforts to counter cartels and narco-terrorist organizations.

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