SOUTHCOM Expands Autonomous Warfare Push to Counter Cartels and Boost Regional Security

U.S. Southern Command announced its Autonomous Warfare Command (SAWC) is leading a major effort to synchronize autonomous and unmanned systems across the Western Hemisphere as part of a broader push to strengthen homeland security and regional operations.

SOUTHCOM says SAWC is working alongside the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group (DAWG) to deploy cost-effective autonomous platforms aimed at expanding operational reach, improving all-domain awareness, and enhancing efforts to counter cartels and narco-terrorist organizations.