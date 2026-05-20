OpenAI Preparing for Potential IPO at Valuation Near $1 Trillion



OpenAI is preparing to file for an IPO in the coming weeks and is reportedly targeting a public debut sometime this fall.

•⁠ ⁠The company is working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on a confidential filing, though the exact timing remains uncertain.

•⁠ ⁠OpenAI said in a statement: “We regularly evaluate a range of strategic options. Our focus remains on execution.”

•⁠ ⁠The company recently raised funds at an $852 billion valuation, while reports previously suggested an IPO could value OpenAI at as much as $1 trillion.