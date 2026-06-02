Rubio: U.S. Won’t Allow Iran to Control Access Through Strait of Hormuz

Sen. Chris Murphy: Give us a little insight into what your bottoms lines are, what is going to get the Strait reopen.
Sec. Rubio: We can’t live in a world where they get to close the Strait and tell everybody pay us a toll or we’ll blow you up.
Sen. Chris Murphy: Give us a little insight into what your bottoms lines are, what is going to get the Strait reopen.
Sec. Rubio: We can’t live in a world where they get to close the Strait and tell everybody pay us a toll or we’ll blow you up.
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