Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Federal Agents Arrest Iranian Tech Executive at $35M California Mansion Over Sanctions Evasion Scheme


The NYP reports that federal agents arrested an Iranian technology executive at his $35 million Newport Coast mansion on Wednesday, accusing him of illegally supplying U.S.-made computer hardware to Iran’s military and nuclear programs.

Prosecutors allege Jamshid Ghomi, 63, used companies in the UAE and Iran to obtain American computer equipment for Iranian government entities, including organizations tied to the country’s military and nuclear activities, according to the New York Post report. Authorities are also seeking to seize his Southern California mansion as part of the case.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Trump: I Called Bibi Crazy, But We Work Very Well Together; Says He’d Love To Meet Iran’s New Leader

Bennett Declares War On Chareidi Education: “I’ll Dismantle The State Within A State”

TRAGEDY: 8-Year-Old Shaindel Herzberg A”H Niftar Following Bicycle Accident In Pomona

SEE IT IN VR! Adirei HaTorah 2026 At Xfinity Mobile Arena

Porush To Police: “This Is A Final Ultimatum; You’ve Become An Executive Arm Of The Notorious AG”

SECURITY SCARE: PM’s Office Says Sara Netanyahu Was Exposed to “Immediate Danger” in Jerusalem

British Airways Extends Israel Flight Suspension Through October

POLICE UNDER SCRUTINY: Court Orders Investigation After Officer Filmed Spraying Pepper Spray at Chareidi Protesters [VIDEOS]

MORE INFO: Israeli TV Reports Explosive Clash Between Trump And Netanyahu Over Planned Beirut Strike

YERUSHALAYIM: Bus Driver Collapses Behind Wheel, Transported in Critical Condition