Federal Agents Arrest Iranian Tech Executive at $35M California Mansion Over Sanctions Evasion Scheme



The NYP reports that federal agents arrested an Iranian technology executive at his $35 million Newport Coast mansion on Wednesday, accusing him of illegally supplying U.S.-made computer hardware to Iran’s military and nuclear programs.

Prosecutors allege Jamshid Ghomi, 63, used companies in the UAE and Iran to obtain American computer equipment for Iranian government entities, including organizations tied to the country’s military and nuclear activities, according to the New York Post report. Authorities are also seeking to seize his Southern California mansion as part of the case.