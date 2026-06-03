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HAPPENING NOW: Major Security Summit Underway in Sullivan County Ahead of Busy Catskills Summer Season


HAPPENING NOW: MAJOR SECURITY MEETING UNDERWAY: Federal, state, and local law enforcement and public safety officials, together with community askonim, are currently participating in a major security meeting hosted by Sullivan County Sheriff Michael Schiff and organized by Law Enforcement Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman to coordinate safety, security, emergency response, and traffic management plans ahead of the busy summer season in Upstate New York, as tens of thousands of families are expected to travel to the Catskills and surrounding communities in the coming weeks.

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