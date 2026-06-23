ASHKELON HACKER EXTRADITED TO U.S.: Faces Up To 35 Years In Prison Over Bomb Threats Targeting Jewish Institutions

Michael Kedar, the 27-year-old American-Israeli known as the “Ashkelon Hacker,” was extradited to the United States last week and made his first appearance before a federal court in Orlando, Florida.

Kedar previously served seven years in prison in Israel for sending terror threats to Jewish institutions. He now faces a separate federal indictment in the United States alleging similar offenses targeting Jewish organizations across Florida.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kedar is charged with hate crimes and interference with religious freedom involving Jewish community centers, schools, and daycare facilities. Prosecutors allege he carried out the threats using sophisticated technology from his home in Ashkelon.

If convicted, Kedar could face up to 35 years in prison. According to the Justice Department, the hate crime charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years, bomb threat charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years, and interstate threat charges carry a maximum sentence of five years.

Federal prosecutors said the alleged crimes caused significant harm to the Jewish community. One Justice Department official described the offenses as particularly cruel and damaging, saying that using technology to terrorize houses of worship and community institutions amounts to an attack on both religious freedom and public safety.

In addition to a possible prison sentence, Kedar could also be ordered to pay restitution to institutions and victims affected by the threats.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)