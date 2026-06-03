ALIYAH SURGE: More Than 2,300 North American Jews Expected To Move To Israel This Summer

More than 2,300 Jews from North America representing 478 families are expected to make aliyah to Israel this summer, according to Nefesh B’Nefesh.

The organization, which assists North American Jews relocating to Israel, says this summer is expected to be one of its busiest in recent years. Officials also anticipate surpassing last year’s total of 4,150 olim, one of the highest annual figures in the organization’s 23-year history.

To accommodate the influx, Nefesh B’Nefesh will coordinate 47 group flights on El Al departing from major cities across the United States and Canada, including New York, New Jersey, Miami, Boston, and Los Angeles.

Interest in aliyah continues to grow, with more than 650 prospective immigrants and family members attending informational events in New Jersey and Toronto over the past week.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)