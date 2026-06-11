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🚨🚨BREAKING: Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes, Says Framework For Regional Agreement Has Been Approved By All Parties


President Trump announced that he has canceled the U.S. strikes against Iran scheduled for this evening, saying discussions with Iran have reached the highest levels of leadership and that final points of a proposed agreement have been approved by all parties involved.

Trump said the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others have approved the framework of the agreement. He added that the naval blockade will remain in effect until the deal is finalized, with details on the signing ceremony to be announced shortly.

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