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Judge Throws Out Trump Administration Subpoenas in Minnesota Immigration Enforcement Dispute


A federal judge has thrown out six grand jury subpoenas issued by the Trump administration, ruling that the Justice Department improperly used them to pressure Minnesota officials into cooperating with immigration enforcement during Operation Metro Surge.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz said the subpoenas targeted state and local officials after they sued to block the operation and called the use of grand jury proceedings for political pressure an unlawful and unethical misuse of the process.

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