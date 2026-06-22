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Trump to Meet Defense Industry Leaders as Administration Pushes Weapons Production Boost Amid Iran Talks


President Trump is expected to meet on Wednesday with executives from several of the nation’s largest defense contractors as his administration continues peace talks with Iran. The meeting will focus on increasing weapons production and strengthening U.S. manufacturing capabilities.

The administration has also been pressuring defense companies to prioritize production over shareholder payouts, while seeking answers on production delays and bottlenecks affecting the U.S. munitions industrial base.

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