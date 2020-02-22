Many Struggles…..One Solution

Sponsored Content





צרכי עמך ישראל מרובים

The world we live in today is very scary. There are struggles on just about every front, both in the public and private sector, in our communities and in our homes. Unfortunately, Klal Yisroel is not immune from these hardships. There almost isn’t a day that we don’t read or hear about one of our sisters and brothers who are going through a crisis of one sort or

another.

Among the list of heartbreaking situations are couples who are experiencing serious Sholom Bayis issues, parents dealing with challenging/problematic children, and so many of our single adult children who can’t seem to find their bashert.

Additionally, throughout every community there are engaged couples, standing on the threshold of marriage, and it should be the happiest times of their lives, yet instead they are filled with enormous apprehension. How will they meet the costs of life’s minimum requirements? How will they begin their married lives without the stress of financial debt? How can they bring a child into their world when there aren’t enough resources to meet their own basic needs.

Is there possibly a global remedy/Segula for all these painful situations? Boruch Hashem there is one organization that is doing wonders in minimizing all these anxieties and challenges!

Every Kallah dreams of one day decorating her home, cooking meals and providing for her family with care and comfort. Those of you who have Boruch Hashem already stood under the chuppah can truly appreciate how hard it is to build a home without the basic items. Imagine a Kallah who cannot afford to stock her kitchen-drawers and cabinets. Imagine the

pain of a young girl who cannot afford to buy linen, comforters and pillows, and her upcoming wedding is only weeks away. Both she and her parents, are anxious and despairing. If the Kallah is so heartbroken at the beginning of her marriage, how will the marriage “not “suffer. How will the kinderlich be happy if Mommy is teary-eyed all too many times. How will there be real Sholom Bayis? How will Totty have the peace of mind to have Kavanah on his Torah and Tefilla, or even at his job? How will they have the Koach to concentrate on their children’s upbringing and able to influence them in a positive manner?

For the past 32 years Yad Batya L’ Kallah has provided over 21,000 needy Kallahs with the means to give them the framework for marital happiness which in turn goes a long way toward establishing an emotionally and physically healthy Bayis Ne’eman B’Yisroel. All scholars and professionals agree that the best preventive measure for all the concerns listed above is a happy home and a positive environment. Yad Batya L’Kallah lays this foundation.

Unfortunately, the calls for help continue almost daily, and in order to be able to ease their burden and give them a fair shot at marital happiness, we desperately NEED YOUR HELP.

On Sunday May 17, 2020 just a few days prior to Matan Torah , 470 Lomdim (Gematria of תנ”ך) will gather and study the ENTIRE TANACH in ONE day in ONE location. Thereafter, all the Lomdim and their spouses and major contributors will celebrate with a Grand Seudas Mitzvah with Sefirah-appropriate entertainment.

We are appealing to you to Please Help us Help them. Become one of the 470 privileged Lomdim or sponsor one of the lomdim already committed to this cause.

You have an amazing opportunity to be part of this awesome initiative and B’ezres Hashem will receive all the powerful Brochos from many Gedolei Yisroel (see below) and bring you and/or your loved ones the Yeshuah they need.

In addition, just a few days ago, Moreinu HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlita said that anyone who will support this effort– helping Kallahs and Chassanim– will surely have a Z’chus if they themselves (or a family member) are yearning to become one themselves.

Please log onto SiyumTanach.org and select one of the 470 Chalukim of Tanach and become a Lomeid or in the alternative sponsor one of the Lomdim that already signed up.

Businesses are welcome to contact the administration for sponsorship with their corporate logo by emailing us at info@siyumtanach.org







