Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes: Nilli Elmaliach, Mother of 9

A Jerusalem family was left reeling this month after the passing of mother of nine Nilli Elmaliach. She had been suffering from cancer for three years. Nilli’s death came less than a week after the engagement of her daughter Oshrit.

Just a few months ago, father Yaakov Elmaliach, who had supported the family through Nilli’s battle with illness, suffered a stroke and became paralyzed on one side of his body.

As the siblings sat shiva in their home last week, Yaakov remained in the local hospital’s rehabilitation center to mourn alone.

An urgent emergency fund has been started to help this family which is now without a functioning mother or father, and thoroughly unable to support itself financially. Funds collected will also go toward the kallah’s wedding, which as of now seems a practical impossibility.

