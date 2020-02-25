What Made the Mashgiach Cry?

Sponsored Content





Maran HaRav Don Segal was visibly overcome with emotion at Talmud Torah Chochmas Shlomo hachnasas sefer Torah

Sitting in front of Chochmas Shlomo’s devoted menahel, Rav Avraham Shalom Pinzel, and looking out at the huge crowd of sweet children, we can only imagine the thoughts going through the mind of the cheder’s Nasi, the Mashgiach, Hagaon Harav Don Segal shlita. But when all of the cheder’s 1,500 children began to sing – a stirring song written by the Mashgiach himself, and which expresses Klal Yisrael’s yearning for Mashiach – he wept openly.

We in the crowd, the parents and grandparents of these wonderful tinokos shel beis Rabban, were likewise moved to the core. There really wasn’t a dry eye around.

My thoughts at the event, but also the following day when I went to pick up my son from cheder: Are there still such talmidim today? Sweet, pure children who learn the holy Torah with such bren, such joy and excitement? Surely, they will be the ones to bring Mashiach!

Without doubt, it’s a great zechus to be among the families of Chochmas Shlomo – the largest cheder in Yerushalayim, and in all of Eretz Yisrael. From kindergarten and on the children here are imbued daily with emunah, yiras Shamayim, and ahavas haTorah. The high academic level coupled with the individual attention each child receives ensures that no child will be left behind. And the simchas chaim is unmistakable; the children are genuinely happy to go to school each morning!

In stark contrast to the spirit of the cheder, however, the physical facilities are sorely lacking. The vast majority of students learn in caravans, and the classrooms are frankly, overcrowded.

The Jerusalem Municipality is aware of the situation, and is on board to enable Chochmas Shlomo build a new, spacious facility. But for that to happen, the cheder needs help from the public at large. On Rosh Chodesh Adar, Feb. 25 – 26, Chochmas Shlomo will be holding an intensive, 36-hour fundraising campaign on behalf of the building fund, aptly called Bayis LiShmi – a house for Hakadosh Baruch Hu. Indeed, a Talmud Torah where the children are taught in Yiddish, according to the tenets of the Gedolim, and whose heads uncompromisingly following the guidance of Gedolei Yisrael, is truly deserving of that name!

The building campaign, Bayis LiShmi, has been endorsed heartily by all Gedolei Yisrael shlita, including Rav Chaim Kanievsky and Rav Gershon Edelstein, both of whom have given their personal brachos to all who participate and donate.

Take part in the building campaign and claim your share in this very special cheder.

