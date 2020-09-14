WellBound’s Dynamic Approach for Exceptional Service for Special Needs Individuals

At WellBound Home Health Agency our goal is for your special needs loved one to ultimately learn to be independent, according to his or her capacity. We strongly believe, train, and adapt our staff on paying close attention to the patient’s needs and personal wishes even though the patient may be intellectually and developmentally impaired.

Our services include providing home health aids, speech therapists, occupational therapists, and physical therapists in the comfort of the home of the patient. All services are Medicare funded; there are no out of pocket costs. We are a proud home care provider for individuals diagnosed with long term disabilities such as autism, mental retardation, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, seizure disorders, as well as all intellectual and developmental related disabilities. Both children and adults are entitled to receive services, which are available in the five boroughs of New York City and Western Long Island. As a Jewish organization, we strongly adhere to halachic guidelines.

Our Licensed therapists are in constant communication with the aids, nurses, primary care physicians, and any other health care provider of the patient. We believe in an “open book” policy, where nothing is hidden, no details are missed, and no miscommunication is encountered between all relevant parties of your loved one; we ensure everyone is on the same page. This is to guarantee the best possible care for the patient. Certainly, as a parent or guardian, you are included in this well-rounded coordination.

As soon as you join, we will automatically provide you with a designated case manager and patient advocate to guide you through this process. You will feel safe, comforted, and pleased that you chose WellBound. We look forward to personally greeting you!

Contact Shimon Braun for more information:

[email protected]

(347) 628- 1962