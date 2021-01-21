Announcing the Publication of a 522 Page Volume of Supplements to sefer Hadras Ponim Zokon

Sefer Hadras Ponim Zokon, an encyclopedic work regarding the cutting and growth of the beard in Halachic perspective was already printed in 3 editions (with a 4th edition ready for release), each with substantial new material not included in prior editions.

To view excerpts from the letters of support and approbation of Gedolei Yisroel (representing all segments of Klal Yisroel) regarding sefer Hadras Ponim Zokon, click here.

A 522 page volume of supplements is now available

This volume is being published separately for those who already own the original sefer and wish to acquire the supplemental material without having to re-purchase the sefer.

This new volume of "Miluyim" (supplemental material) will eventually be included in the fourth edition of the sefer (1,228 pages)

Some highlights of the new volume include:

Additional letters of endorsement and support not included in the original edition, including letters from luminaries such as Rav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach zt’l (who wrote: “ In my humble opinion, by publishing this sefer you are accomplishing something good and beneficial. Perhaps through this [sefer] the issues will be elucidated and clarified, thereby saving the Jewish public from a severe transgression ”), from Rav Shmuel HaLevi Wosner zt’l (the Shevet HaLevi ) and Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita.

Dramatic accounts about mesirus nefesh to maintain one’s beard during the Holocaust, in Communist Russian and in the early years in America.

A chapter concerning the halachic approach to conflicts between beard growth and Kibud Av V’Eim

Additional documentation of how the most prominent Roshei Yeshiva of various litvish yeshivos in Europe (such as Slabodka, Telz and Radin) reacted when their students began to cut their beards.

Guidance from Gedolei Yisroel on how to manage shidduchim, shalom bayis and parnasa issues relating to maintaining a beard; whether there is any validity to the argument that a beard brings one to “ga’avah,” etc.

A psak din (halachic ruling) issued in 5768 and signed by 34 of the leading litvish (non-Chassidic) poskim and roshei yeshiva which declares that all electric shavers are the halachic equivalent of a razor and are absolutely prohibited without exception [signatories include such leading authorities as Rav Yosef Sholom Elyashiv zt’l, Rav Nissim Karelitz zt’l, Rav A. L. Shteinman zt’l, Rav Shmuel Wosner zt’l, Rav Shmuel Auerbach zt’l, Rav Nosson Tzvi Finkel zt’l (Mirrer Rosh Yeshiva), Rav Michel Yehuda Lefkowitz zt’l and Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita].

Statements from the Chazon Ish zt’l strongly opposing trimming the beard for the sake of shidduchim or for kibud av v’em considerations or to help with “kiruv” activities.

Guidance from the Baba Sali zt’l regarding how to respond to sholom bayis issues relating to maintaining a full beard.

How Rav Aharon Kotler zt’l responded to a talmid in Lakewood whose parents did not want him to grow a beard and quotations from the family and leading disciples of Rav Aharon Kotler regarding the prohibition of using an electric shaver.

Additional sources regarding whether or not it is appropriate to place beard hairs in sefarim.

Astonishing revelations regarding how Rav Kook zt’l and the Chazon Ish zt’l responded to the 1929 massacre in Chevron.

The original sefer Hadras Ponim Zokon (722 pages) is also available




