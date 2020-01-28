Father of Prisoner in Video: “The Ukrainians are Furious”

Sponsored Content





Concerned onlookers around the world have begun to join together this week, to save the life of a 20-year-old Israel man named Neriah Or. Neriah was travelling in the Ukraine, visiting holy gravesites, when he and two more passengers were in a head-on collision with another car. Ukrainian citizens in the other car were killed by the impact.

Neriah has since been arrested and held without trial. His family is currently unable to contact him. In a vulnerable video issued to the public, his father Mordechai had the following to say:

“The Ukrainians are furious, and they have no mercy at all. They won’t speak to us. They took him to jail, and they don’t want to release him.

His kallah has returned home, but Neria is in jail in very harsh conditions. The non-Jews there are threatening him, they are frightening. They let him make one phone call.

He called and said, ‘Abba, save me!’”

Tears begin to stream down the man’s face. He makes a desperate appeal:

“Whoever is listening to me now, in Israel and around the world: I am begging you for help. Please do pidyon shvuyim, please save him.I bless you with all the blessing of the Torah.

G-d should grant you abundance for whatever you ask for. If you ask for something that you want, you should receive it in the merit of the great mitzvah of pidyon shvuyim.”

Donations are being collected here via the family’s pidyon shvuyim fund.

