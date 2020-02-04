A Rare Opportunity

Sponsored Content





The Yemenite admor and kabbalist Rav Avner Efgin Shlita will hold mass tefillos at Kever Shmuel HaNavi for those who donate to his Torah institutions.

Rav Avner Efgin, head of the Bais Halevi mosdos, the fame of whose teffilos has spread throughout the entire Jewish world, is launching a special fundraiser to save his institutions. The names of donors along with their personal requests will be mentioned at historic prayer events at Kever Shmuel HaNavi, events which are famous throughout the Jewish world for the miracles they have worked in the past.

To donate and submit your name email: emesveshulem@gmail.com

His teffilos are considered to work open miracles, and untold numbers have seen yeshua thanks to his intense prayer events at Kever Shmuel HaNavi, with tears and supplications for klal Yisroel in its distress. Now, for the first time in his life, he’s launching a special fundraiser to save the Bais Halevi institutions, whose renown has spread across the country, and he’s calling on the wider public to join the effort, promising to move heaven and earth in teffilos for their personal yeshuos and requests.

Rav Avner Efgin founded his mosdos in Rosh HaAyin several decades ago, leading to a spiritual revolution in the city. Today the mosdos include a yeshiva gedolah in Rosh HaAyin, a dozen kollelim for avreichim, tzedakah distribution of millions NIS a year, and unparalleled kiruv activism, through which youths who are distant from Torah and mitzvos are brought closer to Hashem. The decision to launch a fundraiser came as a result of the institutions’ deteriorating financial situation. Though it is centered in Rosh HaAyin, the institution has spread its branches across the country, bringing countless Jews back to their roots. The massed teffilos led by Rav Avner Efgin are known the world over for working open miracles, as Rav Efgin has brought yeshua to many childless couples through the power of his davening, and his miracles in other fields have earned his davening the reputation of tremendous influence.

The fundraiser begins today, Tuesday, and will continue through midnight on Wednesday. Thousands have already joined the holy effort, and put in their names to be mentioned at Kever Shmmuel HaNavi in Yerushalaim and at the home of Maran Sar HaTorah Rav Chaim Kanievsky.

