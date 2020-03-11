Akeres HaBusiness: Brooklyn MRKT Celebrates Brands “For Women, By Women” Plus Videos

Sponsored Content





You know all about home-based hair stylists and judaica artists. But to build a thriving company out of a creative passion? That’s relatively new in the frum community, and the annual Brooklyn MRKT has a lot to do with the exploding phenomenon.

Now in its seventh year, the two-day MRKT draws more than 4,000 women to shop, share and bond among 75 pop-ups shops of the best in frum female food and fashion.

“There are so many doors open to entrepreneurs today,” explains MRKT founder Elisheva Perlman. “But for a frum woman who wants to build a brand that celebrates her values, there’s a lot of tiptoeing around.”

You can call the MRKT vibe lots of things—upscale expo, charity gala, family reunion, girls day out—but you sure wouldn’t call it tiptoeing.

For 2020, the MRKT has moved to the heart of Brooklyn to accommodate even more fan-favorite vendors, an eclectic food court and 4 seating lounges—all on one floor, with easier access than ever.

And the annual event is making its mark on the market while supporting a great cause.

“It’s a triple-win for our community,” explains Perlman, whose creative firm The Anelis Group produces the event. “You’re talking about over 4,000 Jewish women coming out to celebrate brands led by other Jewish women, in support of Ohr Naava, an organization that helps Jewish women thrive with education and support.”

Brooklyn’s famed modest fashion brand Junee, a huge hit at every MRKT, returns as a presenting sponsor, along with six other brands.

The Frock, owned by Australian sisters who inspire with their life stories as much as their fashion are presenting sponsors. And, to the excitement of organizers and shoppers, Mimu Maxi, trailblazers of fashion for women, by women, join as first-time sponsors.

Sary, a sheitel company loved for its customer service mantra and youthful energy will be treating all MRKT guests to ice cream bars in their sponsored lounge.

They’re joined by Proud Moments, a child therapy agency focused on the family connection, Yakira Bella, a women’s fashion company based in Cedarhurst and Luxe Event Rentals, who will feature an exclusive line of luxury furnishings at the event.

MRKT 2020 will take place on Sunday, March 15 and Monday, March 16 at Brooklyn Square, 3611 14th Street.

Tickets can be purchased at BrooklynMRKT.com and start at $25 if purchased with an early bird deadline.

Access tickets from $99 include a slew of high-end perks such as a curated lunch by Kim Kushner x Juice Theory, Lil Leggs stretchies, Domani Home NEST diffusers, JR Williams trays and Freeda Rothman rings.

