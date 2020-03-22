Kikiriki only $13.99!! + You Must Try The New Avanti Shells – Sales Started Early!





Due to COVID-19, quarantine and self isolation, we would like to offer a larger window of online shopping to our customers.

Therefore, our annual Yom Tov sale is starting early.

Get Kikiriki shells for just $13.99, 20% off Avanti and Linda Leal!

Sale started March 21.

Now’s the time to refresh your shell collection – with Kikirikis only $13.99 and the rest of the site 20% off you’ll want to stock up!

If you haven’t already tried the new Avanti shell, now is your chance!

Made with luxuriously soft fabric, they are crafted with slim and elegant lines so that layering up doesn’t mean bulking up. Avanti shells are true to size – from extra small to plus size – you won’t have to size up! Added length ensures that the top stays tucked in – no more worrying when stretching or bending. There’s a reason everyone loves them!

Click here to see the Avanti shells in action.

Available online only

at http://www.shellsheli.com/

No coupon code necessary!

Sale ends April 6th at midnight.







