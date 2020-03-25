Now Open to the Public – Accredited General Studies Coursework

Sponsored Content





Throughout the school year, Torah Learning Center (TLC) provides accredited general studies content to schools around the country. Now, TLC has adapted its e-learning framework to meet the current challenge of educating our children from home and TLC is thrilled to announce that they’ve opened their framework to the public.

The TLC framework has over 125 accredited courses, making it ideal for bachurim or girls who unexpectedly have more time to pursue a general studies education. TLC offers a wide range of courses catering to all academic levels including credit recovery, Advanced Placement® (AP), and everything in between.

In addition to the core courses (Language Arts, Science, Math, History), TLC offers specialty courses such as career prep, world languages, typing, test prep (SAT, ACT), and more. View the full course catalog here (link to http://www.torahlearningcenter.org/course-catalog/). All TLC courses are fully interactive to create an ideal learning environment. The TLC coursework is geared for students in 6th – 12th grade.

TLC meets the needs of the frum community by locking down all devices with tight filtering. Students cannot access any outside web applications – guaranteed. Parents have full visibility to see the device screen at any time and all activity is tracked continuously and saved for recall.

As a service to the community during these complex times, a discounted price of $100 per course is being made available immediately. Contact TLC (link to: http://www.torahlearningcenter.org/#contact) today at (773) 234-8781‬ or [email protected] to take advantage of this limited time offer.







