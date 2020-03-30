The Youngerleit Are Being Hit Hard

Sponsored Content





Many are suffering tremendous financial losses, our Yeshivaleit and rebbeim among them.



Keren Bnei Torah was started four years ago under the N’sius of R Elya Ber Wachfogel Shlita and with the support of all the gedolim in America with the goal of providing hundreds of thousands of dollars of financial support for B’nei Torah, stepping in wherever there is a deficit. Keren B’nai Torah has helped families in Lakewood, Brooklyn, Monsey, Cleveland, Baltimore, Chicago and many other countries across the United states.

Pesach is tremendous expense that for many of our families is out of reach on a regular year. Combine that with a national pandemic that deprives them of their small Kollel check and we are facing a secondary crises. We, at Keren B’nai Torah turned to R Aryeh Kanievsky, the grandson of R Chaim Kanievsky.

Rabbi Shimon Gallai has also joined in this initiative to be mispallel for all who can help.

