Agudath Israel of America: Torah Projects – Virtual Yarchei Kallah

The Agudah will be hosting an inspiring virtual Yarchei Kallah this week, with shiurim from world-renowned English speaking Roshei Yeshiva and Rabbonim from Eretz Yisroel. Every day there will be a hachanah shiur, a chazarah shiur, a shiur klali, and a shiur halacha l’maaseh covering the sugya of Leil Haseder.

Call in at 646-558-8656 with PIN 876513892,

or click here for zoom.

You can see all the information you need about the Yarchei Kallah, including mareh mekomos and the full schedule, by clicking here.







