Rav Binyamin Finkel To Address Virtual Pesachim Yarchei Kallah.

Sponsored Content





Learning Continues For The Second Week

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the 7th of Nissan, Rav Binyamin Finkel shlit”a, of Mir Yerushalayim will be giving divrei chizuk to lomdim around the world who’ve joined the Virtual Pesachim Yarchei Kallah.

The Yarchei Kallah is Baruch Hashem going strong in it’s second second week, and more people join every day. Many are taking this opportunity to learn the first perek of Pesachim be’iyun with organized mareh mekomos, hachana shiurim, in depth shiurim on the sugya, and bonus halacha and chizuk shiurim.

The renowned maggidei shiur on the program include R’ Moshe Aaron Friedman, R’ Tzvi Greenberg, R’ Moshe Greenfield, R’ Sholom Kamenetsky, R’ Nisson Kaplan, R’ Mordechai Linzer, and R’ Aaron Lopianski. R’ Yosef Elefant will be giving the live shiur tomorrow.

Due to continued learning, organizers hope to be able to continue the program next week.

This afternoon, R’ Elya Brudny shlit”a is set to deliver divrei chizuk via live hookup. The shiurim are streamed live on Torah Anytime.

To join or receive the mareh mekomos and shiurim please go to the landing page: Join the Yarchei Kallah.

If you’d like a chavrusa, please email [email protected].



The Yarchei Kallah is organized by talmidim of Kollel Torah Temima – Yerushalayim, under the leadership of Harav Mordechai Linzer shlit’a. The Kollel is dedicated to producing talmidei chachomim of a high caliber who will continue the spreading of Torah study.









