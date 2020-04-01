The Greatest Chidon To Take Place Tomorrow

Sponsored Content





COVID-19 has brought the world to a halt. But Torah learning never stops.

Tomorrow, Thursday, April 2, at 2 PM, 3,000 children from around the world will compete in an epic online Torah championship. We invite you, along with the entire community, to tune-in in the spirit of unity, and together we will storm the heavens with Torah, Tefilah, and Tzedaka.

The Chidon Sefer Hamitzvos is an international competition with participants hailing from 161 schools in 34 countries. This year was supposed to be the largest championship yet, with contestants flying in to compete on stage at the Kings Theater in New York.

Coronavirus changed all that.

Far from canceling, Chidon Headquarters has created an interactive, virtual game-show and award ceremony accessible to all. Tune in to thechidon.com with your family to enjoy the ultimate Torah entertainment and above all, inspire your children as they watch their peers wield Torah knowledge in an epic battle for the gold trophy.

Jewish music superstars Avraham Fried, Benny Friedman, and Eli Marcus, will take part as we celebrate the power of the Torah!

