WATCH: Prayer Through Song – Inspirational Event

Hi Rabbi Yedid,

I know you are probably dealing with so many other matters right now, but I just wanted to shoot you an email of appreciation, for what you conducted last night. Tefillot through songs. My mother a”h, passed away from brain cancer two years ago. The times that I would see her come back to life, are the times when my family and I would shake off the fears and try to replace it with tons of music in the house. It was everything from songs of s’lichot on YouTube, to her favorite hebrew singers.

I witnessed her suddenly opening her eyes, finally taking interest in the things around her, raising herself up into an upright position and singing along with so much energy and kavana.

I’m writing to let you know that unfortunately I went through one of the darkest weeks of my life. I tested positive from the virus and was literally crying from pain for the last few days. To make it worse, I was laid off from my job 3 days ago. It all came down on me so hard and I just felt so depressed.

But yesterday while laying down on the couch I was confined to, I tuned into your livestream session. Let me tell you, it’s like everything melted away in the blink of an eye. My 9-year-old son came and sat next to me even though we’ve been social distancing, and he just started singing v’zakeni along with the Salem’s.

Life suddenly became perfect. It was so uplifting and I just instantly felt great. Great physically, great mentally, accepting of every change that was thrown at me, and decided I’m accepting everything b’ahava, because only Hashem knows what’s good for me. I videoed some scenes from the songs and posted to my Instagram- immediately people messaged me saying send me a link! This is amazing!

I just wanted to say that Hashem gifted us with music in the world, and it’s here to heal. Thank you so much for recognizing that and putting an emphasis on this gift. Thank for doing what you did. Our community needed this.

Wishing you lots of health to you and your family, and Chag Sameach.

