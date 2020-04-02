Sar HaTorah Reb Chaim Encourages People to buy Letters in the United for Protection Sefer Torah

Sponsored Content





The Posek Hador, Sar HaTorah, HaRav Hatzadik HaGoan Chaim Kanievksy Shlita has encouraged and endorsed the Miracle Sefer Torah of Healing. Yesterday, on 6 Nissan in Eretz Yisroel, Reb Yisroel Meir Druk, the Rosh Yeshiva’s chavrusa for the past 30 years, met with Reb Chaim on behalf of the organizers to inform him of the project and it’s backstory:

When the town of Mezibush faced a pandemic, the Baal Shem Tov instructed them to write a communal Sefer Torah to banish the virus. They did, and immediately saw miraculous healing. Drawing inspiration and strength from this directive, Jews from across the world are joining together to write our generations’ Miracle Sefer Torah of Healing.

Rabbi Druk asked the Rosh Yeshiva for his opinion…

Click on the video below to hear his encouraging response.

Klal Yisroel is reeling. The Satan is using every ounce of cunning to divide and isolate the international Jewish community. He has shuttered our Shuls, schools, and Yeshivos. Grandparents watch their grandchildren’s chuppas from their homes, people are sitting Shiva alone and broken. It’s time we respond.

The Rosh Yeshiva has clearly given his approval for this spiritual offensive. Now is the time to unite with every fellow Jew in the act of writing a Sefer Torah. For our protection. For the world’s protection.

Spread the word near and far and help others join our efforts. Together, UNITED, we will see miracles.

To learn more about the Miracle Sefer Torah and to see how you can take part, visit: unitedforprotection.com/VINA







