Are you Concerned about your Elderly Loved Ones?

A Message from The Lakewood Residence:

We have had a lot of requests from families with elderly parents that need accommodations for Pesach and beyond. We, therefore, decided to open a program that will adhere to the CDC recommendations and relieve some stress on our elderly population to make Pesach on their own.

The program will be in The Lakewood Residence. It’s a brand-new building that is affiliated with The Lakewood Courtyard but is a completely separate entity and has 37 empty apartments.

For the first 14 days, residents will be required to quarantine in their apartments. We will be providing, in-room meals, including sedarim, and concierge service to arrange all deliveries, daily check-in, and weekly housekeeping. (Services subject to change due to strict adherence to all CDC guidelines.)

I would be happy to discuss further if this is would be beneficial to your loved one.

Please email me or call me for more information.